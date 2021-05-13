Yonhap News Summary
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rebounded to over 700 Thursday as the country's vaccination campaign nearly stalled over tight vaccine supply amid spreading variant cases.
The country reported 715 more COVID-19 cases, including 692 local infections, raising the total caseload to 129,633, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
U.S. intel chief Haines visits DMZ amid policy coordination efforts on N. Korea
SEOUL -- U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on Thursday to take a first-hand look at the heavily fortified border, as Washington seeks to round out its policy on North Korea.
Haines arrived here Wednesday after holding a trilateral meeting with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts -- Park Jie-won and Hiroaki Takizawa -- in Tokyo apparently with cooperation on the North's denuclearization topping their shared agenda.
(LEAD) U.S. will address N. Korean human rights and nuclear issues at same time: official
WASHINGTON -- The United States will continue to tackle the North Korean nuclear issue while at the same time pressing for improved human rights conditions, including freedom of religion, in the reclusive state, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday.
Daniel Nadel, a senior official from the U.S. Department of State office of international religious freedom, also argued that a push for improved human rights conditions in the North would ensure "better outcomes" by addressing fundamental problems.
Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin goes 7 strong vs. Braves for 3rd win of season
SEOUL -- In a vintage performance backed up by late run support, Toronto Blue Jays' ace Ryu Hyun-jin has picked up his third win of the season.
Ryu threw seven strong innings against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), allowing just a run on five hits while striking out six in a 4-1 victory.
N. Korea still in talks with COVAX to receive coronavirus vaccines: official
SEOUL -- North Korea is still in talks with the COVAX Facility project, a unification ministry official said Thursday, denying a media report that Pyongyang has rejected cooperation with the global vaccine distribution program.
CNN earlier reported that North Korea has rejected the COVAX Facility's offer for discussions to send COVID-19 vaccines to the impoverished country, citing a U.S. government official.
Early summer weather grips South Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea is to experience early summer-like weather this week, with temperatures in Seoul and most other parts of the country soaring to the season's highest of around 30 C, the state weather agency said Thursday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the daytime highs in most regions of the country are to rise about 4 to 7 C above the past 30-year average of 15 C to 27 C on Thursday and Friday.
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
SEOUL -- When contemporary artist Mari Kim was suggested to "mint" one of her artworks to sell it as an NFT, she did not hesitate. "The sooner, the better," she thought to herself.
NFTs, or "non-fungible tokens," have taken the global art world by storm, with artist Beeple's digital work fetching a whopping US$69.3 million at a Christie's auction in March, the third-highest price achieved by a living artist.
Ex-Kumho Asiana chief arrested over allegedly unfair inter-affiliate deals
SEOUL -- Park Sam-koo, former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, was arrested Thursday on charges of masterminding unfair financial transactions among group affiliates that allegedly resulted in huge gains for him and his family.
The Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution's request for a warrant to put Park under pre-trial detention after questioning him in the morning and examining all relevant documents presented by prosecutors for hours.
