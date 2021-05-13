S. Korean employee at Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean employee working at an American military base here has tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
The employee at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday after developing symptoms, according to the U.S. military.
The individual last visited the base on Monday and is currently in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients.
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," the U.S. military said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 855, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
