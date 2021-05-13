Cheong Wa Dae seeks early completion of contentious minister nomination process
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae expressed hope Thursday that lawmakers will speedily complete the confirmation hearing process on the prime minister nominee and two others picked to lead the science and land ministries.
Having apparently consulted with the office of President Moon Jae-in, Vice Oceans Minister Park Jun-young announced a decision earlier in the day to "voluntarily" withdraw his nomination to lead the ministry.
He was under public criticism for a belated revelation that his wife had imported a host of European pottery. She bought the products, worth a total of tens of thousands of dollars, while Park was serving at the South Korean Embassy in London from 2015 to 2018. The goods were shipped via diplomat-only freight, and she allegedly sold some of them in South Korea.
Park's decision is a "result of comprehensive consideration," a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
He added Cheong Wa Dae "hopes" that the confirmation hearing process on other nominees will finish speedily.
Kim Boo-kyum, tapped as prime minister, and the nominees to become science and land ministers -- Lim Hye-sook and Noh Hyeong-ouk -- went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearings.
The president is waiting for a vote on the nomination of Kim at the National Assembly. Moon does not need lawmakers' consent for the appointment of Lim and Noh, but the two are also confronted with public condemnation over their own and family-related issues widely deemed unethical. The opposition has refused to adopt formal reports on the results of last week's confirmation hearing on the minister nominees.
Moon requested that the parliament send the documents to his office by Friday. It remains to be seen whether the president will press ahead with the appointments of both Lim and Noh.
