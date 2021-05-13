Police raid LH offices over alleged business irregularities
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the offices of Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged business irregularities involving its employees.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said its officers searched the state housing developer's Seoul office and headquarters in Jinju, about 435 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as well as homes of three current and former LH employees.
This is the second raid over suspicions that the company has given favors to several construction material suppliers that are suspected to have some connection with a senior LH employee.
The employee was investigated by police during its first raid in early April. The police have since discovered three more suspects in the case.
In March, the police learned about the allegations while investigating the massive land speculation scandal involving LH employees that has roiled the country.
There are currently six suspects implicated in the case -- four former and current LH employees and the chiefs of two subcontractors -- according to the police.
The police said they will analyze the seized materials to corroborate the allegations.
nyway@yna.co.kr
