NHN Q1 net profit up 35.4 pct. to 23.8 bln won

15:32 May 13, 2021

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 23.8 billion won (US$21.1 million), up 35.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 3.1 percent on-year to 29.2 billion won. Sales increased 16.6 percent to 459.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 3.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
