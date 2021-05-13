(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 3rd day over inflation concerns
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated for a third straight session Thursday, as concerns about earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation sapped investor sentiment. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 39.55 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 3,122.11 points.
Trading volume was high at about 1.1 billion shares worth some 20.7 trillion won (US$18.3 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 642 to 234.
Foreigners sold a net 1.4 trillion won, while retail investors purchased 1.4 trillion won. Institutions bought a net 7 billion won.
The KOSPI came off to a weak start as the U.S. stock market suffered an extended tech plunge.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.67 percent as U.S. consumer prices expanded in April by the most since 2009, increasing investor worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering may come sooner than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 retreated 1.99 percent and 2.14 percent, respectively.
"The hike in the U.S. consumer prices index for April stoked inflation concerns, driving foreigners to sell off local stocks," Shinhan Investment Corp. analyst Shim Won-yong said.
In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics shed 1.88 percent to 78,500 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.67 percent to 117,500 won.
Chemical firm LG Chem declined 1.51 percent to 850,000 won, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dipped 4.9 percent to 602,000 won.
Internet portal giant Naver decreased 1.6 percent to 337,500 won, while pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics gained 1.17 percent to 866,000 won. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.88 percent to 229,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,129.3 won to the U.S. dollar, down 4.6 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.2 basis point to 1.123 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 2.6 basis points to 1.651 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)