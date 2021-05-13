New women's pro volleyball team finds home in Gwangju

The new team also finalized its coaching staff. Lee Sung-hee, former head coach of two other women's clubs, GS Caltex and KGC, was named the top assistant, while Lee Kyung-soo, interim boss for the men's team KB Insurance last season, joined as an assistant. Kim Hyung-sil, the women's national team head coach at the 2012 London Olympics, was named the new team's head coach late last month.