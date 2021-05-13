Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 3rd day over inflation concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for a third straight session Thursday, as concerns about earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation sapped investor sentiment. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 39.55 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 3,122.11 points.
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it plans to provide massive tax incentives and state subsidies to chipmakers to encourage them to spend a combined 510 trillion won (US$453 billion) by 2030, in line with its vision to become a global powerhouse in both memory and non-memory chips.
Under the plan dubbed the K-semiconductor blueprint, the government will also draw up a 1.5 trillion-won budget to support the development of next-generation power semiconductors and AI chips, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Samsung to invest 171 tln won for logic chips, foundry by 2030
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced Thursday that it will invest a total of 171 trillion won (US$151 billion) in the logic chip and foundry sectors by 2030 as the tech giant eyes to expand its leadership beyond the memory business.
The latest investment plan expands its semiconductor vision announced in 2019, when it pledged to invest 133 trillion won. Samsung, the world's largest memory chip producer, decided to spend an additional 38 trillion won to achieve its goal of becoming the world's No. 1 logic chip maker by 2030.
SK hynix looking to double its foundry capacity with possible M&A deals
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, said Thursday it is considering doubling its foundry capacity with options, including domestic facility expansion and merger and acquisition deals.
Park Jung-ho, co-CEO and vice chairman at SK hynix, made the remarks during a government event for the country's semiconductor vision, under which it plans to offer tax incentives and state subsidies for chip companies to spend a combined 510 trillion won (US$453 billion) by 2030 for a healthy supply chain.
Jeju fishermen sue Tokyo for damages over Fukushima water
JEJU -- Two fisheries associations here sued the Japanese government at a local court on Thursday, demanding compensation for the planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The plaintiffs, including one affiliated with the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, told a press conference outside the Jeju District Court they were seeking roughly 10 million won (US$8,850) per day from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO).
Oceans minister nominee steps down over wife's alleged smuggling of porcelain ware
SEOUL -- The nominee for the new oceans minister stepped down Thursday amid a growing controversy over his wife's alleged smuggling of porcelain ware.
Vice Oceans Minister Park Jun-young, who was nominated for the top post at the ministry last month, has been facing criticism over allegations that his wife brought a large number of teaware, plates and ornaments without going through proper customs declarations, when he was dispatched to the South Korean Embassy in London from 2015 to 2018.
