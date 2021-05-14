Blinken says U.S., Australia share commitment to UNSC resolutions on N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed his country's commitment to U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea on Thursday, amid U.S. outreach for engagement with the reclusive North.
"We understand as well our shared commitment to U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea," the top U.S. diplomat said in a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, in Washington.
His remark follows reports that the U.S. has reached out to North Korea for a second time to explain the outcome of its recently concluded North Korea policy review.
Washington earlier said it had sought to engage with North Korea in mid-February, but that Pyongyang had remained unresponsive.
North Korea reportedly acknowledged the latest U.S. overture, saying it "well received" the U.S. offer.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said the U.S. will not strive for an all-or-nothing "grand-bargain" deal with the North or rely on the so-called "strategic patience," a wait-and-see policy of the former Barack Obama administration.
Instead, the new Joe Biden administration will seek a "calibrated, practical" approach to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, she said on April 30.
North Korea has stayed away from denuclearization talks since leader Kim Jong-un's second summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump ended without a deal in Hanoi in February 2019.
