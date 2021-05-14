(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 14)

Lee also has a bad track record of being loyal to the powers that be. He has been criticized for protecting key members of the ruling elite from criminal charges related to bribery, influence-peddling and election-rigging. He has damaged the prosecution's independence and political neutrality ― key elements required to uphold the rule of law. If he continues to hold his post, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye should at least suspend Lee from duty to ensure a fair and objective investigation. Regrettably, however, Park does not have the courage to do so, allowing Lee to continue serving as a "bullet-proof shield" for the Moon Jae-in government. What an embarrassment for, and a shame upon, law enforcement.

