(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 14)

It seems that Moon is determined to push his appointment of Science and ICT minister nominee Lim Hye-sook. The public is less than impressed. In the eyes of ordinary citizens, Lim's ethical lapses are more serious than Park's. They include academic plagiarism, listing her husband's name on an academic paper and traveling overseas with her children on state-funded projects. People are asking why she is okay while Park is not. DP insiders believe that's because Lim is a woman. Moon pledged to fill 30 percent of ministerial positions with women. Even if Lim is appointed, the percentage is only 22.