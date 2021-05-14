Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party rams through PM nominee confirmation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party unilaterally confirms PM nomination, oceans minister appointee voluntarily steps down (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to offer investment incentives, tax breaks to chip industry (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party unilaterally confirms PM nomination (Seoul Shinmun)

-- As oceans minister appointee voluntarily steps down, ruling party unilaterally confirms PM nomination (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to offer investment incentives, tax breaks to chip industry (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Korean chipmakers to invest 510 tln won over 10 years (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to create world's largest chip complex (Hankyoreh)

-- Oceans minister nominee resigns amid opposition party's backlash (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean chipmakers to invest 510 tln won over 10 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean chipmakers to invest 510 tln won by 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)

