Korea Electric Power Q1 net income up 120.9 pct. to 118.4 bln won
09:29 May 14, 2021
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 118.4 billion won (US$104.8 million), up 120.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 571.6 billion won, up 32.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0.1 percent to 15.07 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
