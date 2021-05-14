(LEAD) Moon appoints prime minister, four other new Cabinet members
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Boo-kyum as new prime minister and four others to lead the science, commerce, labor and land ministries Friday.
He conferred the certificates of appointment on Prime Minister Kim, Science Minister Lim Hye-sook, Commerce Minister Moon Sung-wook and Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk in a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony. They were picked in last month's Cabinet shake-up coming on the heels of the ruling party's rout in major by-elections.
The appointments represented a de facto end to Moon's monthlong effort to form a fresh lineup of key Cabinet posts in a bid to revive the momentum of his presidency in the final months.
Moon expressed expectations for Kim's leadership. Kim, a former four-term lawmaker, served as interior minister under the Moon administration.
"Having been a member of the first Cabinet of the Moon Jae-in administration, Prime Minister Kim has a good understanding of major policy issues," the president told the newly appointed officials during a post-ceremony conversation session, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon was quoted as requesting that they be "united with the prime minister at the center."
Kim pledged "one-team" efforts by Cabinet members in handling state affairs.
