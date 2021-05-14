Article lists of Rodong Sinmun available online: ministry
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The lists of articles of the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper, will be made available online to help expand people's access to information and improve their understanding of the reclusive state, the unification ministry here said Friday.
The lists of around 730,000 articles that the paper carried from 1946-2019 will be disclosed from Friday on the websites of the Information Center on North Korea (unibook.unikorea.go.kr) and the North Korea information portal (nkinfo.unikorea.go.kr), according to the ministry.
The article lists after 2019 will be disclosed as soon as those newspapers are obtained, the ministry said.
So far, such article lists and their contents could be viewed only when people visited the information center's building in southern Seoul. Though the article lists will now be available online, their contents can still be viewed only at the information center.
The ministry hopes that the latest move will help expand people's access to information on North Korea and enhance their understanding of the country, saying that it will continue such efforts going forward.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)