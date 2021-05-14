Seoul stocks trade higher late Fri. morning on U.S. rebound
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade bullish late Friday morning after the U.S. stock market snapped a three-day plunge that stemmed from concerns about early post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.28 points, or 0.62 percent, to reach 3,141.39 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Local stocks opened higher after slumping in the past three consecutive sessions, as upbeat U.S. labor data stoked concerns over a rate hike.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.72 percent, with the Dow Industrial Average and the S&P 500 up 1.29 percent and 1.22 percent, respectively.
Tech and bio made a strong rebound in Seoul, while steel and insurance remained in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.78 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 1.19 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 3.46 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.65 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,129.7 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.4 won from the previous session's close.
