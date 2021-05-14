Yonhap News Summary
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed above 700 for the second day on Friday as the country's vaccination campaign is again set to gather pace with more shipments of vaccines amid tight supply.
The country reported 747 more COVID-19 cases, including 729 local infections, raising the total caseload to 130,380, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Domestic demand on mild improvement track: finance ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's domestic demand is gradually improving as a slump in the service sector caused by the pandemic has eased, the finance ministry said Friday.
In its monthly economic assessment report, the ministry presented a more positive assessment about private consumption than the previous month, when it said a slump in domestic demand has gradually eased.
Hyundai, Kia to suspend plants next week on chip shortages
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Friday they will suspend some of their assembly lines for several days next week due to semiconductor shortages.
Hyundai Motor plans to halt the No. 5 Ulsan plant, which produces the Tucson sport utility vehicle and the Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle, from Monday to Tuesday and the No. 3 Ulsan plant that produces the Avante compact and the Venue subcompact on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.
S. Korea's logic chip capacity to further shrink as U.S. expands: report
SEOUL -- South Korea's capacity share in the advanced logic chip market is likely to decline further down the road, a report showed Friday, as the United States pushes to beef up its presence by attracting more global semiconductor firms to build factories on its turf.
South Korea was expected to represent 20 percent of global wafer capacity of 10-nanometer (nm) and below nodes this year to rank second in the sector, but its share was projected to decline to 19 percent in 2025 and 17 percent in 2027 to lose its runner-up spot, according to the latest report from market researcher Counterpoint Research.
S. Korea, U.S. to push for trilateral defense ministerial talks with Japan
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to push for a trilateral defense ministerial meeting with Japan, the defense ministry said Friday.
The three-way cooperation was one of the key agenda items for the 19th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) held in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday, along with North Korea and other security issues.
S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry on Friday extended the special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
The advisory calls for South Koreans not to go abroad unless the trip is essential and for those staying outside of the country to take extra precautions for safety.
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee beats former prosecutor general for 1st time in hypothetical presidential race: poll
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung has overtaken Yoon Seok-youl, the former prosecutor general, for the first time in a hypothetical two-way presidential hopeful poll released Friday.
In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea on 1,007 adults nationwide from Tuesday to Wednesday, 42 percent picked Gov. Lee, affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party (DP), as their favored candidate for the next presidential election slated for March 2022.
