Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 May 14, 2021
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
May 12 -- State Department says N. Korea continues to strictly restrict religious freedom
-- Blinken offers outcome of N. Korea policy review to Russian counterpart: State Department
-- U.S. will address N. Korean human rights and nuclear issues at same time: official
13 -- U.S. intel chief Haines visits DMZ amid policy coordination efforts on N. Korea
-- Blinken says U.S., Australia share commitment to UNSC resolutions on N. Korea
