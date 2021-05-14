Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 May 14, 2021

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
May 12 -- State Department says N. Korea continues to strictly restrict religious freedom

-- Blinken offers outcome of N. Korea policy review to Russian counterpart: State Department

-- U.S. will address N. Korean human rights and nuclear issues at same time: official

13 -- U.S. intel chief Haines visits DMZ amid policy coordination efforts on N. Korea

-- Blinken says U.S., Australia share commitment to UNSC resolutions on N. Korea
(END)

