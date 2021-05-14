Go to Contents
Netmarble Q1 net income up 7.7 pct to 61.9 bln won

15:43 May 14, 2021

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 61.9 billion won (US$54.8 million), up 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 54.2 billion won, up 165.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7 percent to 570.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 32.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
