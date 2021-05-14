Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues

17:26 May 14, 2021

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had "in-depth" discussions with a visiting top U.S. intelligence official on issues related to the bilateral alliance and North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Moon greeted U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines at his office and expressed hope that Seoul-Washington cooperation on intelligence will further develop and the alliance will further solidify, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Haines was quoted as replying that the alliance is not just about security but also about such universal values as democracy, peace and human rights.

The two also "exchanged broad and in-depth opinions" on pending issues between the two nations and the Korean Peninsula security situations, Park said in a press statement without elaborating,

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines pose for a photo during a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 14, 2021 in this photo provided by Moon's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK