Top diplomats of S. Korea, Italy hold phone talks on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Italy held phone talks on Friday to discuss bilateral ties, the Korean Peninsula situation and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change , the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, agreed to strengthen cooperation in responding to pending global issues, such as climate change, and closely cooperate for Seoul's successful hosting of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit set for May 30-31.
They also agreed to ensure close bilateral cooperation at key multilateral organizations, as Italy has taken this year's rotating presidency of the Group of 20 forum.
Chung voiced hopes to achieve substantive progress in fostering lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through cooperation with Italy and other members of the international community.
Di Maio reaffirmed his support for Seoul's peace efforts, the ministry said.
