USFK allows fully vaccinated personnel to remove masks on bases
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday lifted mask-wearing requirements on its installations for personnel who are fully vaccinated and for whom at least two weeks have passed since getting their final shot.
But, USFK affiliated personnel will still have to wear masks in accordance with South Korean laws and guidelines, and continue to comply with disease control authorities' guidance regarding areas where masks must be worn, including buses, trains and airplanes.
"Effective immediately, fully vaccinated USFK affiliated personnel who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose of an FDA/KDCA authorized vaccine are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on USFK installations in alignment with the DoD's new policy," the USFK said in an announcement posted on its website.
DoD stands for the U.S. Department of Defense. FDA and KDC stand for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The USFK added that personnel who are not fully vaccinated will continue to follow all applicable USFK guidance on mask wearing.
