(LEAD) 27 soldiers, officers test positive for virus in border county of Cheorwon
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info)
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-seven Army soldiers and officers at a military base in the border town of Cheorwon have tested positive for the new coronavirus in another cluster infection reported in the barracks, authorities said Sunday.
A total of 6 officers and 20 soldiers have tested positive for the coronavirus since an Army soldier was confirmed to have contracted the virus Saturday after returning from vacation, according to the defense ministry and health authorities in Gangwon Province.
As of 2 p.m. the total number of military personnel confirmed with the virus connected to the base in Cheorwon stood at 27, putting authorities here on high alert.
According to the defense ministry, two soldiers were infected after they visited the quarantine facility housing the first confirmed patient. Separately, another soldier was confirmed with the virus after being tested at a civilian hospital while on leave Friday.
The military said it has nearly completed testing and inspection on all personnel with the exception of soldiers on vacation, among others.
It is also conducting testing on an additional 200 or more people, including family members of the infected officers and soldiers from nearby units, authorities said.
Army chief Gen. Nam Yeong-shin convened an emergency meeting Sunday morning to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the virus, in cooperation with the health authorities.
Nationwide, South Korea added 610 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload to 131,671.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)