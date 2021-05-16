Prime minister instructs offices to consider incentives to encourage vaccinations
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Sunday called on government offices to consider the provision of various incentives to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
The prime minister made the request at a coronavirus countermeasures meeting held in Seoul.
"A survey of those aged 65 or older who received the (AstraZeneca) vaccine showed 89.5 percent of preventive effect and 100 percent prevention of death," he said during the meeting, adding that most of the side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations were mild fever and muscle pain.
He asked the people to trust the government and get vaccinated, without being swayed by unfounded claims about vaccines.
"This is the way to protect yourselves, your neighbors and the country," he said.
He also asked related offices to speed up efforts to sign bilateral agreements with major countries to exempt vaccinated people from two-week quarantine in each country.
