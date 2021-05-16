Padres' Kim Ha-seong looking forward to 'fun' matchup vs. S. Korean pitcher

Kim Kwang-hyun signed with the Cardinals in December 2019 after 13 years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Kim Ha-seong played in the KBO for seven seasons before joining the Padres in December last year. They faced each other in the KBO 31 times, and Ha-seong batted 10-for-30 with a walk, four RBIs, a double and a run scored. He struck out five times and hit into one double play.

