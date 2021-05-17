(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 17)
Hope for national unity
: Moon should respect different voices of people
President Moon Jae-in appointed a new prime minister and four Cabinet ministers Friday, in a major reshuffle designed to regain public trust following the ruling party's crushing defeat in the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. He needs to make a fresh start to end his five-year term in May 2022 as a successful president.
Yet it is still doubtful if Moon can fare well during the remainder of his presidency. For starters, he pushed ahead with the appointments despite strong objections from the opposition parties to three of the minister nominees citing ethical lapses.
Regrettably, Moon has repeated his unilateral way of appointing ministers without seeking the consent of the minority parties and reflecting different voices from all walks of life. He should humbly accept criticism from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) for his administration's arrogance and self-righteousness.
The President may think that he managed to break the political deadlock over the unsuitable nominees when Oceans Minister nominee Park Jun-young resigned Thursday over his wife's alleged smuggling of European porcelain ware. But he should not forget that many lawmakers, particularly first-term ones, of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) were also against at least one of the problematic nominees, including Lim Hye-sook for science minister and Noh Hyeong-ouk for land minister.
In other words, Moon continues to stick to his arbitrary way of governing. He is still trying to go it alone without carefully listening to the diverse opinions of the opposition and the public. That's why he and his administration have been criticized for arrogance, self-righteousness and hypocrisy. He should also take the blame for policy failures regarding runaway housing prices, job losses and an economic slump.
We hope that Moon will change his governing style and policy direction, which are out of touch with the rapidly changing reality. If he cannot do that, he will risk becoming a lame-duck president. More than anything else, he needs to lower himself and be humble. He should learn from his policy blunders and try to avoid repeating the same mistakes of his predecessors.
In a meeting with new Cabinet members and the new DPK leadership, Moon said the government and the ruling party should be "competent" in order to meet the expectations of the public. "I think competence stems from unity," he added. Both the Moon administration and the DPK must work together as a "single team" to prove their ability to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilize the overheated housing market, speed up economic recovery and improve the people's livelihoods.
As new Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum stressed, the government and the DPK should focus on promoting national unity. They must form a bipartisanship with the opposition to end divisive politics and address social polarization. The success of the Moon administration will certainly depend on how it manages to end such divisions and move toward national harmony and social cohesion.
