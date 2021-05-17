Go to Contents
'Kim vs. Kim' duel in MLB ends in favor of hitter

10:00 May 17, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- One Kim got the upper hand over the other Kim in Major League Baseball (MLB).

In a rare Korean pitcher-batter duel, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres drew an RBI walk against Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday (local time).

With the bases loaded and the Cardinals up 2-1 in the bottom fourth, Kim Ha-seong worked a six-pitch walk against the left-hander to push in the tying run.

Kim Kwang-hyun was pulled from the game after that free pass.

In this Associated Press photo, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on May 16, 2021. (Yonhap)

The pitcher Kim struck out the batter Kim to open the third inning. Ha-seong battled Kwang-hyun for eight pitches before going down swinging on a high changeup.

This was the first meeting between a South Korean pitcher and a South Korean batter in the majors since April 2019.

Both Kims were among the biggest stars in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before taking their talents to the majors -- Kwang-hyun in December 2019 and then Ha-seong one year later -- and they faced each other 31 times in their native country.

Kim Ha-seong batted 10-for-30 with a walk, four RBIs, a double and a run scored against the left-hander. He struck out five times and hit into one double play.

Kim Kwang-hyun came into the game with a 1-0 record and a 2.74 ERA in five starts. The Cardinals had won all five of those games, though the team trailed 4-2 at the end of that disastrous fourth inning.

In this Associated Press photo, San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong (L) makes a play at second base ahead of Edmundo Sosa of the St. Louis Cardinals during the top of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on May 16, 2021. (Yonhap)

Kim Ha-seong batted seventh and played shortstop, earning his sixth consecutive start there after incumbent Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Kim had been a utility man for the Padres, having also played at second base and third base as a big league rookie.

Kim entered Sunday's game batting only .195/.236/.293 for the year with two home runs and eight RBIs in 32 games.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

