Military reports 4 new coronavirus cases

10:37 May 17, 2021

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Three Army soldiers and an airman have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.

The three soldiers based in Yangju, just north of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine after a virus case was reported at their base, according to the ministry.

The airman, based in the eastern city of Gangneung, was found to be infected while away from his base on vacation.

An Army unit in the border county of Cheorwon where 27 service members have tested positive in cluster infections reported no additional case so far.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 890.

Nationwide, South Korea added 619 new cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 132,290.

Soldiers arrive at Seoul Station in the capital city on May 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

