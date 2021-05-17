Seoul stocks turn lower amid virus woes in Asia
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning as concerns over growing virus cases in Asia weighed down investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.87 points, or 0.44 percent, to 3,139.45 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The main index opened higher, tracking a Wall Street rally on Friday, but turned lower as foreign and institutional investors offloaded local stocks over worries of a resurgence of the coronavirus in parts of Asia.
Singapore and Taiwan have imposed new restrictions against the virus amid a recent spike in new infections.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics declined 0.75 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.42 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver remained unchanged, while rival Kakao added 0.92 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.82 percent, while electric vehicle battery maker Samsung SDI moved down 0.48 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slumped 7.07 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,132.7 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.1 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)