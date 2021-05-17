Go to Contents
DP chief hopes upcoming Moon-Biden summit can allay jitters over vaccine procurement

13:11 May 17, 2021

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) voiced hope Monday that the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit can help resolve various bilateral issues, including Seoul's COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

"I expect that momentum can be created by the historic South Korea-U.S. summit to relieve the (Korean) people's anxieties over vaccine issues, (foment) cooperation on semiconductors and a joint response to climate change, and resolve North Korean issues," DP Chairman Song Young-gil said during a meeting of the supreme party council.

"I have expectations that President Moon (Jae-in) and President (Joe) Biden will build personal trust between them and produce various results concerning the South Korea-U.S. relationship," Song noted.

The chairman also added that he "expects" progress on the issue of turning South Korea into an "Asian production base" for COVID-19 vaccines.

His remarks came as Moon and Biden are set to hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Friday.

The meeting is widely expected to draw on a range of top priority issues, including, most notably, Seoul's efforts for early procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the Biden administration's new North Korea policy.

Seoul earlier proposed a vaccine swap arrangement with Washington, under which the U.S. would first provide COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea from its stockpile and later get paid back in vaccines.

Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil speaks during a meeting of the supreme council on May 17, 2021, at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

