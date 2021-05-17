Daegu FC striker Edgar voted top K League player for April
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Daegu FC's Brazilian striker Edgar has been named the best player in South Korean football for April.
The K League 1 announced Monday that Edgar beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award, finishing ahead of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Stanislav Iljutcenko, Jeonbuk midfielder Han Kyo-won and Jeju United forward Joo Min-kyu.
The award is sponsored by Electronic Arts (EA) Korea, the league's official video game partner.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's performance evaluation committee (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' FIFA Online 4 video game players (15 percent).
Edgar was second to Iljutcenko in the K League voting but beat him in the two other categories to take the award.
Edgar scored in each of the final three matches of April and again in the first match of May, with Daegu winning all four of those contests. They're currently riding a six-match winning streak, the longest by any club this season.
Edgar will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.
