NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- NCT Dream, a subunit of the boy band brand NCT, earned its first million-seller status with its debut studio album "Hot Sauce," the band's agency said Monday.
The 10-track album, also titled "Mat," which translates to taste or flavor in Korean, sold more than 1 million units in its first week of release, SM Entertainment said, citing album sales tracker Hanteo Chart.
It marks the fastest-selling album among albums released this year based on first week sales data, the agency added.
Among other albums released by the NCT umbrella, it is the third album to become a million seller after NCT 127's second studio album "Neo Zone" and the full NCT ensemble's second studio album "Resonance."
For NCT Dream, consisting of seven members of the 23-member umbrella, it is its first million-selling album since its debut single "Chewing Gum" dropped in 2016.
The album, the unit's first release since all seven members became adults, topped iTunes top album charts in 37 territories as well as music charts in Japan and China.
