Yonhap News Summary
Samsung's U.S. chip plant investment may be in offing: sources
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. may unveil its plan later this month to build a new chip factory in the United States, industry sources said Monday, as the South Korean tech giant tries to cope with rivals' capacity expansions.
Speculation has run high that Samsung would reveal its U.S. investment upon the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden to be held in Washington on Friday (local time).
Immigration office's rejection of refugee status application ruled unlawful
SEOUL -- A court decision against the immigration office's refusal to review a refugee status application from an African man has been finalized, court records showed Monday.
The Seoul High Court on April 21 dismissed the Incheon International Airport immigration office's appeal against a lower court ruling that deemed its rejection of the asylum seeker's application unlawful.
N. Korea's food situation isn't as bad as it appears: expert
SEOUL -- North Koreans are capable of providing food for themselves without outside help and chances are slim that they will experience another famine similar to that of the 1990s, an expert said Monday.
Kim Seok-jin, a researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), made the remarks at a forum hosted by the National Unification Advisory Council, saying that the North's actual food production would be higher than outside estimates.
Moon says COVID-19 vaccine issue to be addressed in his upcoming U.S. visit
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in articulated his resolve Monday to bear fruit in efforts to cement a COVID-19 vaccine partnership with the United States during his visit there later this week.
Moon was referring to his plan to hold summit talks with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday (local time), speaking at a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
Task force drops land speculation allegations against 2 DP lawmakers
SEOUL -- A government task force said Monday it has decided to drop land speculation allegations raised against two ruling party lawmakers.
The task force concluded that land speculation allegations facing Reps. Yang Hyang-ja and Yang Yi Won-young of the Democratic Party (DP) were unfounded and decided not to formally investigate them.
(2nd LD) New cases in 600s for 3rd day as cluster infections continue
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 600s for the third consecutive day Monday, as infections from private gatherings, schools and military bases continued amid little progress in vaccinations.
The country reported 619 more COVID-19 cases, including 597 local infections, raising the total caseload to 132,290, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
There were three additional virus deaths, raising the total to 1,903.
Air carriers to raise fuel surcharges on int'l routes in June
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines will raise fuel surcharges on international routes next month amid rising jet fuel prices, industry sources said Monday.
Starting June 1, the surcharge for one-way tickets on international routes will range from 3,600 won (US$3.20) to 20,400 won depending on the routes, according to the sources.
The amount is up one level from the band of 1,200 won to 9,600 won for this month.
