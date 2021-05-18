Korean-language dailies

-- Israel orders strike as bodies pile up in Palestine (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bitcoin market up, down by Musk's comments (Kookmin Daily)

-- Running out of landfills in wider Seoul area (Donga llbo)

-- 41st anniversary of May 15 democratic uprising (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gwangju uprising victims live as criminals for 41 years (Segye Times)

-- 90 pct of civil servants get reemployed despite relevance to their work (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 17.1 bln-won gov't building in Sejong empty for 1 year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Document shows citizens jailed during May 15 uprising (Hankyoreh)

-- Complete denuclearization to be included during S. Korea-US summit (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Bitcoin down on Musk comments (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jun-seok leads opinion poll for opposition party leader (Korea Economic Daily)

