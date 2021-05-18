Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Israel orders strike as bodies pile up in Palestine (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bitcoin market up, down by Musk's comments (Kookmin Daily)
-- Running out of landfills in wider Seoul area (Donga llbo)
-- 41st anniversary of May 15 democratic uprising (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gwangju uprising victims live as criminals for 41 years (Segye Times)
-- 90 pct of civil servants get reemployed despite relevance to their work (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 17.1 bln-won gov't building in Sejong empty for 1 year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Document shows citizens jailed during May 15 uprising (Hankyoreh)
-- Complete denuclearization to be included during S. Korea-US summit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bitcoin down on Musk comments (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jun-seok leads opinion poll for opposition party leader (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- President vows big vaccine developments (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK faces policy decisions amid growing inflation signs (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul seeks to reaffirm Singapore accord at summit (Korea Times)
(END)