(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 18)

Judgments on the distortions of history will be made by a committee to be set up with the goal of establishing a true history of Korea. Members of the committee are supposed to include experts in the field, including historians. If the bill passes, the committee would hold the final right to interpret history. Given the super-majority the DP holds in the National Assembly, the committee will most likely be under the influence of the liberal party. No country bestows an exclusive right to interpret history to a political party and its minions — except China.