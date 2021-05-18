Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Clubhouse #Android service

Clubhouse to launch Android version in S. Korea

10:24 May 18, 2021

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Audio-based social networking service Clubhouse will launch on Google's Android operating system in South Korea this week, its U.S.-based developer Alpha Exploration Co. said Tuesday, in a move to expand its growing user base.

While the app had previously been available only on iPhones, the company said it will upload a beta version of the app available for download on Google Play in South Korea on Wednesday.

The audio social media app, in which users enter rooms to chat with one another by voice, was one of the most downloaded iPhone apps in South Korea earlier this year, with celebrities and politicians alike using the platform to communicate with fans and supporters.

This undated image, captured on Clubhouse's Twitter page, shows its app icon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The move is expected to boost Clubhouse's presence in the country, dominated by Android smartphones.

In the final quarter of last year, Apple Inc.'s share of the local smartphone market reached 31 percent, compared with a 58 percent stake held by Samsung Electronics Co., which makes Android phones, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

The latest release is part of a broader global launch for the Android version of the app. Clubhouse became available on Android in the United States earlier this month.

The audio social media app, launched in March last year, had 10 million weekly active users globally as of February.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK