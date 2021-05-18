Seoul stocks extend gains on institutional buying
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, driven by institutional buying, as investors pinned hopes on a global economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 35.3 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3,169.82 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The main index opened higher, shrugging off an overnight decline on Wall Street, and extended gains as investor sentiment was uplifted by the United Kingdom's move the previous day to ease many of its coronavirus restrictions, backing hopes of an economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics inched up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 3.4 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver gained 1.02 percent, and rival Kakao advanced 2.26 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.63 percent, and electric vehicle battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 0.32 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 2.4 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 2.2 percent.
Steelmaker POSCO jumped 4.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,132.8 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2 won from the previous session's close.
