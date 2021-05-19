(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 19)

For starters, South Korea and the U.S. can expand their cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. For this, Biden needs to accept Korea's request for a vaccine partnership. Seoul is seeking to sign a swap deal with Washington to address the shortage of coronavirus vaccines here. If such a deal emerges from the summit, it will help the country speed up its inoculation program to meet the goal of achieving herd immunity by November. It will also set a new example of bilateral collaboration in the field of healthcare.