(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 19)

Due to the nuclear threat from North Korea, South Korea's security has entered an entirely new phase. In the past, it was enough for South Korea to brace for the North's conventional weapons. But the South now has to fear the North's nuclear arsenal and China's ever-aggressive expansion. Armed with an estimated 50 to 100 nuclear warheads, North Korea poses a serious security threat to South Korea. As some of them can be loaded onto North Korea's intermediate-range nuclear missiles, South Korea and Japan are within their range. The belligerent state across the border will soon have ICBMs and SLBMs that could strike the U.S. mainland.