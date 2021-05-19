Ex-opposition floor leader Na to run for party chairperson
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Na Kyung-won, a former four-term lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), will run for party leader, sources said Wednesday.
Na will officially announce the bid at the National Assembly on Thursday, the sources said.
The PPP plans to hold a convention on June 11 to elect its new chairperson and members of the party's Supreme Council.
A former judge, Na served as floor leader of the PPP's predecessor, Liberty Korea Party, in 2018-2019.
After declaring her bid, Na plans to travel to the southwestern city of Gwangju, a traditional stronghold for the ruling Democratic Party, making it the first stop of her campaign.
In her campaign, Na is expected to emphasize the importance of reform and unity and the need to broaden the party's horizons in terms of inclusion, while adhering to conservative values.
So far, nine political heavyweights have declared their bids for the chairperson post left vacant by the departure of interim party leader Kim Chong-in last month. They include the previous floor leader Joo Ho-young as well as Cho Hae-jin and Hong Moon-pyo, three- and four-term lawmakers, respectively.
The roster also includes rising young figures within the PPP, including freshman legislator Kim Woong and Lee Jun-seok, former member of the party's emergency committee.
