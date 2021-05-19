S. Korean USFK employee tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean working at an American military base in central Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.
The worker at the Yongsan Garrison was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on May 12 during a test required to exit quarantine. He has been in isolation since late last month after coming into close contact with an individual who later tested positive for the virus, according to the U.S. military.
"The individual is currently in isolation at a Korean medical facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases. USFK health professionals determined contact tracing was limited due to this individual being in quarantine," USFK said in a release.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 866, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
