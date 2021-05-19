Volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung to join Shanghai club
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung will play in China after spending one season at home, her agent said Wednesday.
Kim signed a contract with the Shanghai Bright Ubest Women's Volleyball Club with which she spent the 2017-2018 season, according to the agent.
Details of the deal are not immediately available.
"After careful consideration, she made the decision. The exact schedule of the Chinese league is yet to be fixed amid the COVID-19 situation," the agent said.
Kim, widely regarded as the country's best volleyball player ever, made her professional debut with South Korea's Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders in 2005 and played four seasons with them.
She then embarked on an international career that took her to Japan, Turkey, China and then back to Turkey over the following 11 years. She returned home last year and spent one season with the Pink Spiders.
