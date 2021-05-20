Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon, Biden to discuss U.S. support for S. Korea's fight against COVID-19: Campbell (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bitcoin drops to US$30,000 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Barrier between traditional, emerging financial companies blurs in age of 'co-opetition' (Donga llbo)
-- SMEs ministry to benefit from special housing supply in Sejong (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Populism prevails within ruling party, talks of change disappear (Segye Times)
-- 10 years of redevelopment regulations polarize residents (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cryptocurrency market plunges amid China's crackdown (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon expects no difficulty in talks with Biden (Hankyoreh)
-- Employee at land ministry involved in land speculation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bitcoin crashes by 25 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Naver to join battle for eBay Korea's acquisition (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon departs for summit, eyes vaccine cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Back on track: COVID-19 vaccine dry spell eases (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Washington engage in coordinated overture to Pyongyang (Korea Times)
