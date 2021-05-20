(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 20)

Global inflation fears heightened after the US said last week its consumer prices shot up 4.2 percent on-year in April, the steepest in 13 years. The price hike that far exceeded the market expectation of around 3.6 percent has sparked speculation that the US Federal Reserve may move to tighten its easy monetary policy sooner than anticipated to preclude inflation risks. The Fed's decision to raise its key interest rate would put pressure on South Korea to follow suit.