(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 20)

The Customs Valuation and Classification Institute (CVNCI), under the Korea Customs Service (KCS), has gotten flak for having constructed a new building in Sejong City without getting permission from the relevant authorities. Worse still, its 49 employees inappropriately bought apartments under the "special housing supply" rule, which has become the target of criticism for giving privileges to civil servants. The building cost 17.1 billion won ($14.25 million) from the state budget for completion, but it has remained vacant as the CVNCI was not allowed to move into it.