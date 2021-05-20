(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 20)

That's not an easy job. Amid the pandemic and the U.S.-China tech war, vaccines and the chips have emerged as strategic assets any sovereign states must acquire. Biden declared, "We will become an arsenal of vaccines for other countries." In a virtual conference with CEOs of major chipmakers, including those from South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands, at the White House last month, Biden defined semiconductors as "infrastructure" of the United States. His comments testified to his unflinching determination to lead the global chip and vaccine supply networks.