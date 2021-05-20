Seoul stocks extend losses late Thur. morning on U.S. tapering woes
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Thursday morning as investor sentiment turned risk-averse over U.S. tapering jitters that stemmed from the latest Federal Reserve minutes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 16.81 points, or 0.53 percent, to 3,156.24 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a lackluster start, the KOSPI continued to lose ground amid foreign and institutional selling.
Stocks fell tracking the U.S. stock decline that was largely caused by the Federal Reserve's minutes, suggesting the possibility of earlier-than-expected curbing of its asset-buying program amid signs of a fast economic recovery.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.48 percent, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite decreasing 0.03 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics edged down 0.13 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.65 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver gained 0.29, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.89 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.59 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.6 percent. Giant steelmaker POSCO dipped 5.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,132.75 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.25 won from the previous session's close.
