BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop juggernaut BTS is poised to dazzle fans with its much-awaited digital single "Butter" on Friday.
The seven-piece group will globally roll out the succinctly titled track at 1 p.m.
The new single comes less than a year after the group's massive success with its first English-language single "Dynamite." Released in August, it was the first song by a K-pop act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the longest-charting single at 32 weeks.
In contrary to the introspective "Life Goes On," the main track of the November-released BTS album "BE," the upcoming single is a cheerful dance-pop number for summer.
While not much is yet known about the song, RM, who took part in the songwriting alongside Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia, called the song "summery."
"It's very energetic," the BTS member said in a May interview with Rolling Stone. "And very summer. It has a very dynamic performance."
In a more recent interview with Billboard, J-hope said the recording process was "smooth," adding that "Butter" focuses more on showing each of the members' charms compared with "Dynamite."
Since announcing the release date and the title of "Butter" in late April, BTS has been dropping hints for the new single through snippets and photos of what their label called a "fun and upbeat summer song."
An hourlong trailer uploaded on April 26, for instance, shows a cube of butter bearing the BTS logo melting into a heart-shaped piece then forming the word "Butter." More than 16 million have watched the clip.
A shorter video uploaded Wednesday shows a black-and-white video of the septet standing in a line and looking into the camera as they bob their heads to some groovy notes. The scene then shifts to a pile of pancakes with a piece of butter plopped on the top as the lyrics "Get it, let it roll" flows.
The 23-second clip has racked up more than 35 million views, signaling another massive hit is coming soon.
Some additional lyrics the band's agency shared Friday include the lines "smooth like butter," "I got that superstar glow" and "cool shade stunner / I owe it all to my mother," conveying a carefree vibe.
BTS is set to put on its first performance of "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (U.S. time), where it will be performing for the fourth consecutive year.
The act has received four nominations for this year's ceremony -- top duo/group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top selling song -- the most since its first nomination as top social artist in 2017.
