(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 21)

The New York Times reported that Apple cooperated with China in 2017 by sending iPhone user data to a server owned by China's state-run company shortly after Beijing revised its cybersecurity law to allow any data collected by foreign companies in China to be stored in China. As a result, the Chinese government could access a multitude of names, photos, email addresses, schedules and location information of Apple users, which helped Beijing censor Chinese citizens. In a more shocking development, Apple turned out to have deleted tens of thousands of mobile apps on topics China doesn't like — such as Tiananmen Square, Tibet, independence and democracy protests — from the Chinese version of the App Store. We are dumbfounded at such an about-turn by Apple, which famously did not comply with an FBI request for personal information of an iPhone user during a San Bernadino shooting in 2015 citing its privacy policy.