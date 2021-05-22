Moon, Harris agree on stronger alliance, vaccine cooperation
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris agreed Friday on the need to expand the bilateral alliance to cover broader issues, including COVID-19 vaccines, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They met each other for the first time since the launch of the Joe Biden administration. During the session held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building located next to the White House, Moon pointed out that the Seoul-Washington alliance has served as a "linchpin" for peace and prosperity, not just in Northeast Asia but also in other parts of the world.
Moon proposed that the two sides broaden the area of cooperation for the development of the alliance that has lasted for seven decades, his office said in a press release.
The president, in particular, noted that the Biden administration has closely consulted with South Korea in the process of reviewing Washington's strategy on Pyongyang.
He expressed hope that it will maintain a tight-knit coordination in implementing new policies intended for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Harris emphasized the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue and vowed close cooperation with South Korea and other regional partners.
She added that the South Korea-U.S. alliance has become more important than at any other time under the Biden government's emphasis on relations with its allies.
Moon and Harris also agreed that the role and significance of the alliance, based on mutual trust and shared values, is not restricted to issues related to the Korean Peninsula. They discussed ways to deepen partnerships on pending regional and global issues.
Harris requested Seoul's support in connection with Washington's campaign to handle the problem of a wave of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to the United States, Cheong Wa Dae said.
She is spearheading efforts to control migration from Central America's Northern Triangle countries.
Moon and Harris also agreed to continue cooperation on coronavirus vaccines for the sake of a speedy recovery from the crisis.
The president said he is looking forward to meeting Harris in South Korea in the near future and the vice president expressed her gratitude for the invitation.
